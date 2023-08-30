Driver hospitalised following collision between two cars in Osgodby, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage about a two-vehicle collision on the A165 at Osgodby, Scarborough.

The incident happened at around 6.10pm on Tuesday, August 29 and involved a blue Nissan Qashqai and a blue Volkswagen Golf in Blue.

The vehicles collided while both were travelling southbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Nissan, a man aged in his 50s from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, sustained injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was discharged following treatment.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Golf, a man aged in his 20s from Bridlington, received treatments from paramedics.

The stretch of road remained closed until around 8pm while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be safely recovered.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with relevant dash-cam footage are urged to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, email [email protected].

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Toby Gonella.