Driver hospitalised following collision between two cars in Osgodby, Scarborough
The incident happened at around 6.10pm on Tuesday, August 29 and involved a blue Nissan Qashqai and a blue Volkswagen Golf in Blue.
The vehicles collided while both were travelling southbound.
The driver of the Nissan, a man aged in his 50s from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, sustained injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was discharged following treatment.
The driver of the Golf, a man aged in his 20s from Bridlington, received treatments from paramedics.
The stretch of road remained closed until around 8pm while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be safely recovered.
Witnesses to the collision or anyone with relevant dash-cam footage are urged to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
If you can help, email [email protected].
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Toby Gonella.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230162542.