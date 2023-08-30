News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Driver hospitalised following collision between two cars in Osgodby, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage about a two-vehicle collision on the A165 at Osgodby, Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage about a two-vehicle collision on the A165 at Osgodby, Scarborough.North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage about a two-vehicle collision on the A165 at Osgodby, Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage about a two-vehicle collision on the A165 at Osgodby, Scarborough.

The incident happened at around 6.10pm on Tuesday, August 29 and involved a blue Nissan Qashqai and a blue Volkswagen Golf in Blue.

The vehicles collided while both were travelling southbound.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Nissan, a man aged in his 50s from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, sustained injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was discharged following treatment.

The driver of the Golf, a man aged in his 20s from Bridlington, received treatments from paramedics.

Most Popular

The stretch of road remained closed until around 8pm while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be safely recovered.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with relevant dash-cam footage are urged to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, email [email protected].

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Toby Gonella.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230162542.