Driver jailed following 100mph chase from Filey to Flamborough

A man has been jailed for eight weeks and disqualified from driving for 42 months following a 100mph police chase from Filey to Flamborough.

47-year-old Kevin Michael Jennings, of Ash Road in Filey faced York Crown Court this week following his arrest on Wednesday January 29 2025.

Jennings was seen to be driving his VW Transporter van in Filey by Acting Police Sergeant (APS) Grainge from Filey’s Neighbourhood Policing Team around midday of the 29/01.

Due to the manner of the driving, APS Grainge then followed the Transporter as it left Filey on to the A165.

As APS Grainge activated his blue lights and siren to request the vehicle to stop, Jennings failed to comply, instead driving at speeds of up to 100mph. The pursuit was authorised and continued into East Yorkshire.

Jennings finally came to a stop when he crashed his van into a hedge on a sharp bend on the approach to Flamborough.

Jennings then attempted to run from the crashed vehicle, but was arrested shortly after, attempting to hide in shrubbery.

Following his arrest for dangerous driving, Jennings also refused to provide an evidential specimen for analysis after the preliminary roadside test showed a positive result for cannabis.

He was charged for both offences.

Jennings was sentenced to 8 weeks imprisonment. He has also been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 3 years 6 months.

Jennings will also have to complete an extended test of competence and pay a victim surcharge of £187.00.

APS Grainge said: “Jennings drove his van in a dangerous manner, especially through villages, overtaking at high speeds on blind brows and driving on the wrong side of the road.

“He narrowly missed a head on collision with an innocent driver and came close to a collision with a cyclist. “The punishment given to Jennings by the court is that of a slight reflection on the unacceptable decisions he made on that day.

“North Yorkshire Police is committed to keeping our road networks a safe place for the public to use.

“We will not tolerate this standard of driving and offenders will be brought to justice.”