Driver of white car reportedly hit by bus in Scarborough asked to come forwards

By Louise French
Published 7th Aug 2025, 08:44 BST
Officers are appealing for the driver of a white car hit by a bus in Scarborough to come forward
Officers are appealing for the driver of a white car hit by a bus in Scarborough to come forward
Police in Scarborough are appealing for the driver of a white car to come forward following a collision on Wednesday (August 6).

Officers were called to the incident, which occurred outside of Seamer Road Retail Park, near to the junction with Phoenix Drive.

It involved the Eastfield – Scarborough number 7 bus at approximately 3:30pm.

Witnesses stated that the bus collided with a white car which was leaving the retail park.

The white car then continued for a short way along Seamer Road towards Eastfield before pulling in near the garage.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the driver of this vehicle to contact us.

“We are also appealing for any other witnesses or passengers who were on the bus and who haven’t already spoken to our officers at the scene, to get in touch.

“Both the driver and the bus company are currently assisting with the investigation.”

Email [email protected] with any information or dashcam footage which could help or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC Alyssa Upton.

Quote reference number 12250146762.

