A driver has admitted drug and careless driving on the A64 just one day before the trial was due to start.

North Yorkshire Police Officers received calls from other motorists reporting that a blue Ford Focus was driving "erratically".

The driver, who was on the A64 towards York, was arrested for being unfit through drugs on January 17.

Yesterday the driver changed his plea to guilty, for drug and careless driving, and was handed a suspended prision sentence and a 12 month ban.