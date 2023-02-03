Police in Bridlington have shared details on Facebook of a routine traffic stop which escalated into something much more.

They shared the information in a Facebook post which read: “When patrolling around Bridlington, there was a moving vehicle with a light out.

“A stop was put in to give advice to the driver to replace his headlight.

“When speaking with the driver, vehicle checks was completed and the vehicles MOT had expired.

“There was also a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle so a drug test was completed and the driver of the vehicle produced a positive reading for cannabis.

“The driver of the vehicle was taken to custody.