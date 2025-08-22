Driver taken to hospital in serious condition following Eastfield collision

The driver of the Ford Kuga was taken to hospital in serious condition

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision on Cayton Low Road in Eastfield.

The collision happened at around 2.30pm on Monday (August 18) and involved a yellow Terberg Motor Tractor and a silver Ford Kuga.

The driver of the Ford Kuga was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the motor tractor, a man in his 50s, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The road was closed until 3.30am on Tuesday while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Isaac Carter.

Quote reference 12250155559 when passing on information.