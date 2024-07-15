Driver who crashed BMW in Scarborough more than double legal limit for alcohol

By Louise French
Published 15th Jul 2024, 08:16 GMT
A man was taken into custody after being found to be over the legal limit for alcohol following the crashA man was taken into custody after being found to be over the legal limit for alcohol following the crash
A man was taken into custody after being found to be over the legal limit for alcohol following the crash
Police in Scarborough have arrested a man who crashed a BMW on Stepney Road, Scarborough ate on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said that the man initially left the scene of the accident, but was later picked up at the top of the hill.

The man blew 79 on the roadside alcohol breathalyser test, more than double the legal limit, and was taken into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “We have visited a few addresses near to where the car crashed but if you haven't spoken to our colleagues and you saw the incident or have any CCTV or doorbell cameras, we are appealing for witnesses to contact 101 quoting reference 12240125327.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice