Driver who crashed BMW in Scarborough more than double legal limit for alcohol
Police in Scarborough have arrested a man who crashed a BMW on Stepney Road, Scarborough ate on Sunday evening.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said that the man initially left the scene of the accident, but was later picked up at the top of the hill.
The man blew 79 on the roadside alcohol breathalyser test, more than double the legal limit, and was taken into custody.
The spokesperson said: “We have visited a few addresses near to where the car crashed but if you haven't spoken to our colleagues and you saw the incident or have any CCTV or doorbell cameras, we are appealing for witnesses to contact 101 quoting reference 12240125327.”