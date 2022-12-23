Drivers banned before Christmas as drink and drug drive operation continues in North Yorkshire.

This operation has resulted in the arrest of 13 drivers in Scarborough, five drivers in Ryedale and 80 drivers in North Yorkshire.

The operation was launched on December 1.

Superintendent Emma Aldred of North Yorkshire Police’s Specialist Operations Department, said: “These drivers should consider themselves lucky. Lucky that all they are facing is a fine and disqualification. They could have been facing something far worse had we not stopped them before they could cause serious harm to a member of the public or themselves.

“We are a few weeks into the campaign and to see 80 arrests already is disheartening and a great concern. Despite the warnings, despite the widespread message of the damage and destruction drink and drug driving can cause, it is unbelievable that people still take the risk.

“It is unacceptable and we know that the majority of people in our communities agree with us.”Out of the 80 arrests in North Yorkshire, 50 were for drink driving and 27 were for drug driving, with three people arrested on suspicion of both.

So far 31 of those arrested have been charged to court.

Three drivers have already appeared in court and have been disqualified from driving for between 12 and 20 months. A fourth, who was four times over the legal limit for alcohol, has been given an interim disqualification while her case goes through the courts.

It has also hit the offenders hard in their pockets, with a total of £1,999 worth of fines and costs handed out between three of them so far.

The operation was launched with the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership and with support from actor Mark Charnock who plays Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale.

It will continue over the festive period with officers targeting the road network in marked and unmarked police vehicles.

If you suspect anyone drinks and drives or takes drugs and drives, call 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

