Drivers caught doing more than 120mph on A64

Two drivers have been caught doing more than 120mph on the A64.

The first vehicle was travelling at 122mph and was stopped by police on Saturday afternoon.

Officers found the driver had an expired licence and wasn't insured. The vehicle was seized and the driver will appear in court for all offences.

Later that day, a second driver was caught travelling at excessive speed.

In a tweet, North Yorkshire Police said: "Another one from today on the #A64. This time a vehicle travelling at 125mph.! There is no excuse for this kind of speed. Enquiries will commence shortly and the driver will have to explain his actions to the courts."