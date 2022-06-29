Drone used to look for missing Helmsley woman as search continues

Chelsea Allan, 31, went missing from her home in Helmsley at 3am on Sunday June 26, and it is believed she left home on foot.
Officers have used a police drone to allow them to view aerial footage of vast open areas, and they have been assisted by specialist resource which includes the police helicopter (NPAS) and a mountain rescue team, as well as the operational support unit.
Chelsea was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeved t-shirt with white pattern sleeves, grey jogging bottoms and trainers. Chelsea also has several tattoos.
Enquiries are currently being carried out to locate her but police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare
Police are seeking the public’s help and are appealing for information which could assist with their search for Chelsea.
Anyone who has any information which could assist police is asked to call 101.
If you have an immediate sighting of Chelsea, call 999.
Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-26062022-0266 when passing information.