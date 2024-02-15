Police, paramedics and members of the public worked together to save the man

On arriving at the scene, PC Joshua Snaith and PC Emily Myers found that the man was already on the beach and being given CPR by members of the public.

He had been in the sea for an unknown amount of time in 2-degree temperatures.

The officers took over the CPR allowing the fatigued members of public to rest.

The sea and its tides were not on their side and the officers, with assistance from the public and a further colleague, PS Robert Wardle, had to continually relocate the casualty further away from the sea, to be able to continue CPR.

When the officers were joined by colleagues from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service the man had a weak pulse and shallow breathing.

Even when the casualty was lifted onto a trolley stretcher, the rescue efforts continued to be foiled as the trolley started to sink into the sand.

Officers and ambulance colleagues had to drag the trolley over the sand back to the roadside to allow paramedics to continue lifesaving efforts.

The officers later attended the hospital to check on the condition of the casualty and were glad to hear that he was in a stable condition.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A big thank you to the members of the public for their heroic actions in saving this man’s life.