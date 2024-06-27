Arron Jay Gantes

Arron Jay Gantes has been jailed for three years and eight months after peddling drugs in Whitby to children as young as 14.

Gantes, 22, of Northgate, Guisborough, offered drugs including cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy (MDMA) to children in a County Lines operation that saw mass advertising of drugs via mobile phones.

His enterprise was disrupted after officers stopped and searched a teenager in Whitby in 2023 who was found in possession of illegal drugs.

The subsequent investigation led officers to Gantes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A warrant executed at his home in Guisborough led to the seizure of a large amount of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA, along with cash and drug dealing paraphernalia including deal bags and weighing scales.

The investigation showed that Gantes was targeting drugs users aged 14 to 17 and laid out his offerings in a sweetshop-style menu including “thin mints”, “zour skittles” “candy haze” and “cookie dawg”.

Investigators were able to show that Gantes regularly travelled to Whitby following the broadcast of his illegal drug adverts.

The investigation also revealed that Gantes, with no legitimate means of income, was receiving regular third-party cash deposits into a bank account totalling over £25,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was jailed at York Crown Court on Tuesday (JUne 25) after previously pleaded guilty to seven offences.

Following sentencing, investigating officer, PC Rebecca Davison of Scarborough Response Team, said: “Gantes put greed before the wellbeing of vulnerable children.

“He knowingly sold dangerous and illegal drugs to them, putting their health and wellbeing at great risk, purely for his own benefit.

“He is now facing the consequences of his actions. I hope his time in prison provides ample time for reflection on his lifestyle choices.”

Gantes pleaded guilty to:

• Being concerned in supply of cocaine

• Possess with intent to supply cocaine

• Possess with intent to supply cannabis

• Being concerned in the supply cannabis

• Possess with intent to supply MDMA

• Being concerned in the supply of ecstasy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Acquire / use / possess criminal property – this relates to the cash seized and the money in his bank account that officers believe was made through drug dealing.