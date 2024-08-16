Drug dealer who flooded Whitby with cocaine and cannabis jailed for nine years four months

Jack Bowers

An East Cleveland drug dealer who flooded Whitby with cocaine and cannabis has been jailed for nine years and four months today (August 16).

Jack Bowers, 28, of Abingdon Road, Easington, near Loftus, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between October 1 2022 and December 31 2023.

Bowers’ drugs supply operation came to halt on March 11 2023 when he was arrested by North Yorkshire Police at his home address across the Cleveland border after Scarborough CID had been tracking his criminal activities.

Detective Constable Darrel Temple, who led the investigation, said: “When we unlocked his mobile phone, we recovered evidence that showed Bowers was moving and supplying substantial weights of cocaine and cannabis to numerous individuals in the Whitby area.

“Phone analysis showed he was working as a main supplier to various sub-dealers, and he was linked to various phone numbers that could be shown to be used by him to facilitate drug supply over a year’s period.

“£8,000 in cash was also seized from him following his arrest.”

This successful investigation was supported by Project Alliance which brings together the police, local councils, fire service, community safety partnerships, health bodies, Revenue and Customs and other important partners and agencies, who share information, intelligence and expertise to help tackle serious organised crime in North Yorkshire.

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.