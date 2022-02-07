Drug seizures soared in Humberside Police force area during the pandemic, Home Office figures show

Home Office data shows Humberside Police carried out 1,733 seizures in the year to March – up 61% from 1,077 the year before. Photo: PA Images

Police chiefs say a drop in calls from the public during parts of 2020-21 meant forces across England and Wales had more capacity to proactively police drugs crimes and disrupt illicit dealing and county lines activity.

Policing and Crime Minister Kit Malthouse said this meant some “nasty villains” nursing huge losses, while Home Secretary Priti Patel praised the efforts of police and Border Force officials in their targeting of “the kingpins destroying communities”.

However, Release – the national centre for drugs expertise – said seizures have little impact on the availability of drugs, claiming people had no difficulties finding a dealer in a “resilient and adaptable market”, even during the pandemic.

In 2020-21, there were 2,458 drug crimes recorded across Humberside, a 35% rise from 1,815 in 2019-20. The offences contributed to the 210,000 logged nationally last year – a record high.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, drugs lead at the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said the substance was potent, harmful and a “key driver in other serious criminality”.

He added: “Policing takes drug crime, and the devastating impact they have for communities and individuals, incredibly seriously.

“We will continue to focus efforts on the criminals and organised gangs who are destroying lives and fuelling the violence we’re seeing on our streets.”