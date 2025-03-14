Drugs gang that flooded Bridlington with £3 million of crack cocaine sentenced to 37 years

The principle gang members were sentenced to a total of 17 years and six months

Thirteen people have been sentenced to a combined total of 37 years and six months for their involvement in an organised crime group (OCG) operating across Bridlington.

During the time the conspirators were operating, more than £3million worth of crack cocaine was sold.

Following a complex investigation lasting over eight months, all 13 were charged with multiple drugs offences and eventually pleaded guilty.

Three of the principal members were:

The gangs 'runners' were each given a two year suspended sentence

Liam Langton, 27-years-old, of Greetwell Road in Lincoln, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs. He has been sentenced to seven years and two months

Lee Jenkinson, 32-years-old, of Market Walk in Driffield pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and has been sentenced to four years

Luke Gilson, 35-years-old, of Burstall Hill in Bridlington pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and supplying class A drugs. He has been sentenced to six years and four months

Ten people identified as being the ‘runners’ for the OCG were also found guilty of their involvement in the operation and all were given a two-year suspended sentence:

Kendall Duncan-Dove, 25-years-old, of St Martins Drive, Burton Agnes , pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying class A drugs

Shania Scott, 25-years-old, of Eastlands in Nafferton has pleaded guilty to supplying class A drugs

Chris Greenwood, 33-years-old, of Windsor Crescent in Bridlington pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying class A drugs

Paul Johnson, 39-years-old, of Gypsey Road in Bridlington pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying class A drugs

Lee Mitchell, 38-years-old, of Easby Close in Bridlington pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying class A drugs

Nicola Marsh, 34-years-old, of Gypsey Road in Bridlington pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying class A drugs

Paul Johnson, 45-years-old, of Auburn Close, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying class A drugs

Stephen Fraser, 36-years-old, of Greenfield Road in Bridlington pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying class A drugs

Daniel Johnson, 35-years-old, of Sandwalk in Market Weighton pleaded guilty to supplying class A drugs

George Dunn, 34-years-old, of Rowedale Close in Filey pleaded guilty to supplying class A drugs

Led by a team of experienced officers from Humberside Police’s Kinetic Organised Crime Group team, an investigation was launched in 2023 after officers identified that a number of people had been playing integral roles in an organised crime group by producing and supplying class A drugs, cocaine and crack cocaine, and also utilising a county line drugs phone line referred to as the ‘Liam’ or ‘Jenko’ line.

Following initial enquiries into the gangs’ activities, a property on Long Lane in Rudstone, Driffield, began to draw the attention of officers, and they quickly established how the group operated and how they arranged the drugs to be produced and distributed across the Bridlington community.

Detective Inspector Matt Grantham from the Kinetic Northbank Organised Crime Group team said: “Following reports of an increase in local street level drug dealing and violence between rival groups, an investigation was launched, and police enquiries quickly began to show the groups movements.

“It was uncovered that the address, otherwise known as a ‘stash’, was pivotal in facilitating the supply of crack cocaine and cocaine to a recognised customer base in Bridlington and the surrounding area.

“Following extensive mobile phone data analysis, and targeted police activity against this group four mobile phones connected to the OCG were identified as controlling the ‘Liam’ and ‘Jenko’ lines, and the data showed that each of the phones were being utilised by the line controllers in the vicinity of Jenkinson and Gilson’s home addresses.

“Upon further investigation into Langton, Jenkinson and Gilson, Jenkinson was discovered to have been in control of the address, and therefore in control of the drugs being weighed and distributed on behalf of the principal member, Liam Langton.

“Regular updates and stock counts were then being supplied to Langton who was identified as the leader of the group, and puppeteer of all involved in the conspiracy.

“Officers then discovered that it was Gilson who played a hands-on role in being in control of the ‘Liam’ and ‘Jenko’ lines to facilitate and arrange the supply of the drugs to the Bridlington communities.

“Gilson was found to be the one also instructing a number of runners on behalf of Langton, who were later identified as Dove, Scott, Greenwood, Johnson, Mitchell, Marsh, Johnson, Fraser, Johnson, and Dunn.

“On the surface, this OCG was sophisticated, well-organised and efficient, until it wasn’t. And it is thanks to the hard work and dedication of our Kinetic officers and police staff that this large-scale drug production unit has been dismantled, safeguarding not only our communities, but members of the public nationwide.

“The result we’ve seen is testament to the hard work and partnership approach to tackling organised crime in our area through initiatives like Clear Hold Build, and support from the National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC).

“The local, regional, and national community impact this type of offending has, is the reason we will continue to do everything we can to disrupt criminal networks, removing them, and the drugs they supply and distribute, from our streets.”