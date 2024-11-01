Drugs seized as 'Clear, Hold, Build' initiative continues in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 1st Nov 2024, 08:17 BST
The 'Clear, Hold, Build' initiative in Barrowcliffplaceholder image
The 'Clear, Hold, Build' initiative in Barrowcliff
Police in Scarborough seized a quantity of drugs during a raid in Scarborough on Thursday (October 31).

Officers are currently working with community partners to tackle serious and organised crime on the Barrowcliff estate as part of the Clear, Hold, Build project.

On Thursday, the Operation Sentry Team executed a drug warrant at an address on Colescliffe Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the occupant wasn’t home when we visited, however, we have located drugs in their absence. These have been seized from the property.”

The Operation Sentry Team executed a drug warrant at an address on Colescliffe Roadplaceholder image
The Operation Sentry Team executed a drug warrant at an address on Colescliffe Road

Multi-agency teams are working within the community as part of the Clear, Hold, Build project - named 'Building Barrowcliff Together' - which was launched back in March to drive out organised crime and secure a better future for the estate.

Anyone who wishes to contact police anonymously with information can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The spokesperson said: “You will not be asked for your name. It’s not about “grassing” but it will help to remove drugs from your community.”

