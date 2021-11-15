Drugs warrant executed at East Mount Flats on Longwestgate in Scarborough

Two men have been arrested for possession of Class A and Class C drugs.

Also on Saturday, a female in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class C drug from an address in King Street.

This warrant was executed by officers from the Proactive Crime Team.

Drugs warrant executed

Acting Police Sergeant Dillon commented on the results of the warrant: "Our communities have been telling us that they don't want drugs on their streets, especially where their children play.

"Our communities have told us that they don't want to tolerate the antisocial behaviour which comes from drug use and dealing.

"We have listened to these concerns and we are acting on this information."

If you would like to contact police, call 101 and ask to speak to the control room or contact Crimestoppers, free and anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are with a housing agency, you can speak to your housing officer to make contact with Police on your behalf.

A statement of the Scarborough Police facebook page read: "We would like to thank everyone so far who has provided enough information to allow us to make these arrests and take drugs off your streets.