Drunk driver arrested after car driven down narrow steps before getting stuck in Scarborough's Old Town

North Yorkshire Police were called to Tuthill in the Old Town – a short and very narrow passageway off East Sandgate, which leads to the seafront – on the evening of Monday May 7.

Pictures circulating on social media show the car had driven off the road and down a set of steps, before getting stuck in front of a resident's door and blocking access.

The picture, which was posted online, drew several comments from residents who joked "you can't park there mate".

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was arrested after driving drunk in the Old Town.

Officers said a Scarborough man has now been charged with drunk driving.