Drunk driver arrested after car driven down narrow steps before getting stuck in Scarborough's Old Town

North Yorkshire Police were called to Tuthill in the Old Town – a short and very narrow passageway off East Sandgate, which leads to the seafront – on the evening of Monday May 7.
Pictures circulating on social media show the car had driven off the road and down a set of steps, before getting stuck in front of a resident's door and blocking access.
The picture, which was posted online, drew several comments from residents who joked "you can't park there mate".
Officers said a Scarborough man has now been charged with drunk driving.
They added that the car "left the road and landed on some steps", but that nobody was injured.