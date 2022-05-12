Drunk driver arrested after car driven down narrow steps before getting stuck in Scarborough's Old Town

A man has been arrested after driving drunk around Scarborough's Old Town.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 3:57 pm

North Yorkshire Police were called to Tuthill in the Old Town – a short and very narrow passageway off East Sandgate, which leads to the seafront – on the evening of Monday May 7.

Pictures circulating on social media show the car had driven off the road and down a set of steps, before getting stuck in front of a resident's door and blocking access.

The picture, which was posted online, drew several comments from residents who joked "you can't park there mate".

Officers said a Scarborough man has now been charged with drunk driving.

They added that the car "left the road and landed on some steps", but that nobody was injured.