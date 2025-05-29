Drunk driver sentenced after police pursuit through North and East Yorkshire

A drunk driver has been sentenced after a high-speed, late-night police pursuit through North and East Yorkshire.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police were on the lookout for a white Astra van on Monday February 17 this year, as it had been linked to possible drink driving.

A police patrol spotted it on Beverley Road, Norton, but it was driven off at speed on the B1248. More units headed towards the area, and officers eventually located it near Cowlam, heading towards Driffield.

Again, the Astra driver made off at high speed, entering Driffield and driving through a 30mph speed limit area at 80mph, cutting corners and driving straight over mini-roundabouts.

The driver then headed down numerous country lanes, continuing to exceed the speed limit and cutting corners for some 20 miles.

Finally, the Astra turned down a dead-end lane, and was forced to come to a stop when the road ran out.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group were right behind the car, and arrested the driver immediately.

44-year-old Anthony Proctor, from West Lutton, was taken to custody, where a breath test returned a reading of 93 micrograms of alcohol – two-and-a-half times the legal limit. He was also found to have an expired provisional licence.

In interview, Proctor was asked: “Would you describe your driving as dangerous?”, to which he replied: “Yes, complete stupidity”.

He was charged, and at Scarborough Magistrates Court on March 6, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance.

On May 28 at York Crown Court, he was sentenced to nine months in prison, followed by a 15-month disqualification from driving.

Traffic Sergeant Ryan Lyth, who led the pursuit, said: “Proctor made the dreadful decision to drive his vehicle while drunk – then compounded that by failing to stop when police tried to pull him over. Instead, he drove dangerously for more than 20 minutes before being caught and arrested.

“The Roads Policing Group at North Yorkshire Police will continue to target and bring to justice drivers like Proctor who flout the rules of the roads, and put themselves and others at risk.”