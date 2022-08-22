Drunk driver who was twice the drink-drive limit tasered by police near Malton after resisting arrest
A man has been tasered by police after he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
The driver, who was in his 30s and from Bradford, was pulled over by North Yorkshire Police on the A64 near Malton and blew double the drink-drive limit.
However, he quickly became violent and resisted arrest, officers said.
A taser – which fires an electrical charge – was used to safely restrain the man without increasing further risk to officers or himself.
North Yorkshire Police said tasers are only used a very last resort and is not often activated in the county – just 31 times last year.
A strict procedure is in place for when North Yorkshire Police officers use a taser, which includes recording the activation every time.
North Yorkshire Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and resisting arrest.
Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured during the incident.