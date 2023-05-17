E-Scooter ridden at speeds of more than 30mph in Scarborough's Crossgates area
North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning after report of a young man riding an E-Scooter at speeds of more than 30mph on Crab Lane in Scarborough’s Crossgates.
Police say it is illegal to use a powered transporter such as an E-Scooter:
- on a public road without complying with a number of legal requirements, which potential users will find very difficult
- in spaces that are set aside for use by pedestrians, cyclists, and horse-riders; this includes on the pavement and in cycle lanes
Any person who uses a powered transporter on a public road or other prohibited space in breach of the law, is committing a criminal offence and can be prosecuted.
Email the Filey, Eastfield and Rural Neighbourhood Team on [email protected] with information to assist police enquiries.
If you wish to report an incident involving the use of E-Scooters in your area, please call 999 if it is an emergency or 101 for non-emergencies.
Alternatively, visit via https://orlo.uk/mObzj to report online.