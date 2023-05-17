Police say it is illegal to use a powered transporter such as an E-Scooter:

- on a public road without complying with a number of legal requirements, which potential users will find very difficult

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- in spaces that are set aside for use by pedestrians, cyclists, and horse-riders; this includes on the pavement and in cycle lanes

Police have issued a warning about E-scooters after reports of a young man speeding on one in Scarborough.

Any person who uses a powered transporter on a public road or other prohibited space in breach of the law, is committing a criminal offence and can be prosecuted.

Email the Filey, Eastfield and Rural Neighbourhood Team on [email protected] with information to assist police enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to report an incident involving the use of E-Scooters in your area, please call 999 if it is an emergency or 101 for non-emergencies.