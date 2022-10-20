Eagle-eyed shopper reports theft from Marks and Spencer in Scarborough
An eagle-eyed shopper has helped police apprehend suspects after witnessing a shop theft in Marks & Spencer in Scarborough.
The shopper noticed the theft at Marks & Spencer on Newborough and quickly made staff aware.
Staff then used the Anti-Theft Group shopwatch radio to alert officers to the reported theft.
The suspects were located soon after and were also found to have items from other businesses in their possession and were detained for theft.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Earlier this year, the Initial Enquiry Team (IET) was formed in North Yorkshire, which allows shop thefts to be handled in a more proactive and streamlined process.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Rebecca Lalor said "We are still encouraging businesses to report crime and anti-social behaviour to us. The introduction of the IET has helped us to be able to identify vulnerable areas of our town, and to enable us to patrol in the right places, targeting criminality both in Scarborough and travelling in from elsewhere."