Eagle-eyed shopper reports theft from Marks and Spencer in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough have detained the suspects

The shopper noticed the theft at Marks & Spencer on Newborough and quickly made staff aware.

Staff then used the Anti-Theft Group shopwatch radio to alert officers to the reported theft.

The suspects were located soon after and were also found to have items from other businesses in their possession and were detained for theft.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Earlier this year, the Initial Enquiry Team (IET) was formed in North Yorkshire, which allows shop thefts to be handled in a more proactive and streamlined process.