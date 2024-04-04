Early morning burglary in Scarborough causes North Yorkshire Police to appeal for further information
The suspect gained entry to a garage at around 5:30am this morning (April 4) before taking a pressure washer.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for residents in the area who may have dash-cam or CCTV/doorbell cameras to check their footage to see if they can help.
The suspect is reported to be a male, wearing a puffer jacket with a logo on the left breast, tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers with a Nike tick. The suspect appeared to have his hood up.
Those who have any information can email [email protected] to help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Claire Wilson.
Those who which to provide information anonymously can do via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference 12240058355 when contacting North Yorkshire Police.