Early morning burglary in Scarborough causes North Yorkshire Police to appeal for further information

The burglary took place on on Phoenix Drive in Scarborough at approximately 5:30am this morning. Photo: Richard Ponter

The suspect gained entry to a garage at around 5:30am this morning (April 4) before taking a pressure washer.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for residents in the area who may have dash-cam or CCTV/doorbell cameras to check their footage to see if they can help.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The suspect is reported to be a male, wearing a puffer jacket with a logo on the left breast, tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers with a Nike tick. The suspect appeared to have his hood up.

Those who have any information can email [email protected] to help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Claire Wilson.

Those who which to provide information anonymously can do via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.