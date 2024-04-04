Early morning burglary in Scarborough causes North Yorkshire Police to appeal for further information

North Yorkshire Police have had a report of a burglary in the early hours of this morning on Phoenix Drive in Scarborough.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 4th Apr 2024, 14:43 BST
The burglary took place on on Phoenix Drive in Scarborough at approximately 5:30am this morning. Photo: Richard PonterThe burglary took place on on Phoenix Drive in Scarborough at approximately 5:30am this morning. Photo: Richard Ponter
The burglary took place on on Phoenix Drive in Scarborough at approximately 5:30am this morning. Photo: Richard Ponter

The suspect gained entry to a garage at around 5:30am this morning (April 4) before taking a pressure washer.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for residents in the area who may have dash-cam or CCTV/doorbell cameras to check their footage to see if they can help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspect is reported to be a male, wearing a puffer jacket with a logo on the left breast, tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers with a Nike tick. The suspect appeared to have his hood up.

Most Popular

Those who have any information can email [email protected] to help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Claire Wilson.

Those who which to provide information anonymously can do via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12240058355 when contacting North Yorkshire Police.