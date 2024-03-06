East Riding to receive £1.39m in funding to tackle crime hotspots across the region

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison. Photo courtesy of James Hardisty.

The funding, from the Home Office, will be used to implement a range of measures, including increased police presence in hotspot areas and enhanced partnership working with local authorities and community organisations.

In addition to the hotspot funding, the Commissioner is also announcing plans for an immediate justice solution that will be developed in collaboration with local partners. This innovative approach will streamline the criminal justice process, enabling quicker and more efficient outcomes for victims and offenders alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The solution is set to be implemented in Autumn 2024 and is expected to significantly improve the overall effectiveness of the justice system in the Humber region.

PCC Jonathan Evison commented, "I am committed to tackling serious violence and ASB in our communities, and this funding will enable us to take proactive steps to address these issues head-on.

"By investing in targeted initiatives and developing new solutions, we can make a real difference in improving the safety and well-being of our residents."

Areas targeted by the new funding will be announced by the PCC in the near future.