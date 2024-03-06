East Riding to receive £1.39m in funding to tackle crime hotspots across the region
The funding, from the Home Office, will be used to implement a range of measures, including increased police presence in hotspot areas and enhanced partnership working with local authorities and community organisations.
In addition to the hotspot funding, the Commissioner is also announcing plans for an immediate justice solution that will be developed in collaboration with local partners. This innovative approach will streamline the criminal justice process, enabling quicker and more efficient outcomes for victims and offenders alike.
The solution is set to be implemented in Autumn 2024 and is expected to significantly improve the overall effectiveness of the justice system in the Humber region.
PCC Jonathan Evison commented, "I am committed to tackling serious violence and ASB in our communities, and this funding will enable us to take proactive steps to address these issues head-on.
"By investing in targeted initiatives and developing new solutions, we can make a real difference in improving the safety and well-being of our residents."
Areas targeted by the new funding will be announced by the PCC in the near future.
Contact [email protected] for more information about the hotspot funding.