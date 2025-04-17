Duncan Norman, 35, from North Frodingham, has been sentenced to two years and eight months in jail as well as being named on the sex offenders register for life after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young woman.

A man from North Frodingham has been sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars and has been placed on the sex offenders register for life after admitting to sexually assaulting a woman.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Norman, 35, of Main Street in North Frodingham, was charged with sexual assault and appeared at Hull Crown Court in March where he pleaded guilty to the offence. He was sentenced on Friday, April 11.

Humberside Police Constable Helen Kirk, leader of the investigation and part of the Protecting Vulnerable People unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to start by commending the woman’s bravery, not only coming forward in reporting this crime, but for the strength she has showed throughout the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst it does not remove the suffering caused, I do hope this result can provide her with some reassurance in knowing that Norman will no longer be able to cause harm to anyone else.

“Norman violated a young woman for his own sexual gratification and thought he could do what he wanted to with no repercussions.

“We will always take reports of sexual assault and sexual offences seriously, and we remain committed to bringing those who commit such incomprehensible crimes before the courts.

“I would encourage anyone who is a victim to please come forward and speak to us. When you are ready, we will be here for you, we will listen to you, and you will be taken seriously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has information about crime can contactHumberside Police on their non-emergency number 101. In an emergency, always call 999.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.