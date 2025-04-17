East Yorkshire man jailed for sexual assault of a young woman
Duncan Norman, 35, of Main Street in North Frodingham, was charged with sexual assault and appeared at Hull Crown Court in March where he pleaded guilty to the offence. He was sentenced on Friday, April 11.
Humberside Police Constable Helen Kirk, leader of the investigation and part of the Protecting Vulnerable People unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to start by commending the woman’s bravery, not only coming forward in reporting this crime, but for the strength she has showed throughout the investigation.
“Whilst it does not remove the suffering caused, I do hope this result can provide her with some reassurance in knowing that Norman will no longer be able to cause harm to anyone else.
“Norman violated a young woman for his own sexual gratification and thought he could do what he wanted to with no repercussions.
“We will always take reports of sexual assault and sexual offences seriously, and we remain committed to bringing those who commit such incomprehensible crimes before the courts.
“I would encourage anyone who is a victim to please come forward and speak to us. When you are ready, we will be here for you, we will listen to you, and you will be taken seriously.”
Anyone who has information about crime can contactHumberside Police on their non-emergency number 101. In an emergency, always call 999.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.