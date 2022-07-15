North Yorkshire Police said residents reported hearing several glass panels in the bus stop on Overdale in Eastfield being smashed at around 1.30am on Friday July 15.

Officers are now appealing for the public's help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A picture of the damaged bus stop shows two large holes in the glass shelter, with shards scattered across the pavement and road.

The bus stop was vandalised in the early hours of the morning, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or has captured dash-cam or doorbell footage of the bus stop being damaged is urged to email Paul O'[email protected]

Alternatively, residents can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Paul O'Neill.