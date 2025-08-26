Eastfield drug dealer advised to 're-evaluate his life choices' after being sent back to jail

Neil Kenneth Gordon

Neil Kenneth Gordon, of Manham Hill, Eastfield, has been sentenced today (Tuesday August 26) at York Crown Court to five years and eight months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and pregabalin.

The 23-year-old had only been released from prison on licence for drug dealing offences in November 2024.

However, detectives from Scarborough CID were able to prove that he continued with his illegal activities despite the threat that, if caught again, he would be looking at a substantial stretch behind bars.

Mobile phone evidence was recovered that showed Gordon was actively offering cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and pregabalin tablets to multiple drug users in the Scarborough and Eastfield areas between April 2025 and July 2025.

He was using dedicated ‘deal lines’ to run his business, but these numbers were linked to Gordon, and he was arrested at his home address on July 3 2025.

Cannabis and pregablin tablets were recovered as well as the phone Gordon had been using to deal.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Darrel Temple, said: “Gordon has once again shown he has no regard for the previous punishments handed down to him and as soon as he is out of prison, he continued in his drug dealing ways.

“He is a young man who now has several convictions for dealing class A drugs.

“Hopefully, he will now spend his time in prison re-evaluating his life choices.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 and speaking to the Force Control Room.