The incident happened between 5pm Tuesday December 20 and 10.20am on Wednesday December 21.

A rock was thrown through a window of a first-floor flat on Burnside in Eastfield.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rock smashes a Eastfield flat window as police appeal for witnesses

They are asking local residents to come forward if they witnessed the incident, or have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, or if they believe they know who was involved.

If you can help, make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220225144 when providing details.