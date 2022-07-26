Eastfield house window smashed by two youths as police appeal for witnesses

The incident happened on Saturday July 23, at 9.10pm on Bankside in Eastfield.

Police say that the front window of a house was smashed by two people.

Officers are now requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They say they are appealing for information about two young males who were in the area at the time. One was wearing all black and the other was wearing a black top and grey bottoms.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, including any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage, is asked to email [email protected], quoting the police reference number 12220129146.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Megan Campbell.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.