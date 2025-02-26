Eastfield man who subjected woman to years of abuse has jail sentence increased

Macauley Barry Robert Nesfield

A man who subjected a woman to years of violence and fear has had his jail sentence increased.

Last year, Macauley Barry Robert Nesfield, 28, from Eastfield was jailed for two years and three months.

The case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General after she considered the sentence to be unduly lenient.

Today (February 26 2025) the Court of Appeal agreed that that sentence was unduly lenient and increased it to three years' imprisonment.

North Yorkshire Police’s Witness Care Unit instigated the appeal following the original sentence imposed on December 4 2024 when he was also issued with a five-year restraining order.

Nesfield subjected the woman to years of fear and violence by controlling her, hitting and punching her, and manipulating situations to control her.

She was too scared to tell anyone but after Nesfield punched her in the head in front of a small child, causing it to split open and cover her and her baby in blood, she sought help from relatives who called the police.

Since his arrest in July 2024, Nesfield has been remanded in custody.

He pleaded guilty in October to coercive controlling behaviour, assault and wounding. The offences took place between 2021 and 2024.

A number of other offences including six counts of assault, one of intentional strangulation, and one of criminal damage are allowed to remain on file.

At the time of the original sentencing hearing, Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kelly Sharp of Scarborough’s Safeguarding Investigation Team, said: “Nesfield is a violent and manipulating danger to women. The victim in this case, like most people who are subjected to domestic abuse, was too petrified to come forward to report him to the police.

“She lived in fear and was controlled and manipulated by him for many years. Thankfully he is now behind bars and I hope she is able to now live in peace knowing that he cannot harm her."

Following today’s uplift in sentence, DC Sharp added: “I’m pleased that the Court of Appeal agreed that the original sentence was unduly lenient.

“Domestic abuse and violence against women and girls is a serious threat to our society and today’s outcome sends a clear message that we will do everything in our power to ensure offenders are taken off the streets for as long as possible.”