Eight bikes stolen from Cycle Hub near Whitby casues North Yorkshire Police appeal

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning (Friday May 16) at the Yorkshire Cycle Hub at Lealholm near Whitby. a total of eight bikes were stolen. Photo: NYP.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a commercial burglary near Whitby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occured in the early hours of this morning (Friday May 16) at the Yorkshire Cycle Hub at Lealholm near Whitby. At approximately 01.30am, four men smashed a side door to enter the premises before removing four bikes.

Approximately two hours later at 03.30am, two men entered the premises and removed four further bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total eight bikes were stolen. The suspects had their faces covered and were wearing gloves, one of the suspects was wearing Nike Vapour Max Shockz trainers.

An investigation is now underway. Officers have today arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of commercial burglary. He has since been interviewed and released on conditional bail.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information about anyone who has CCTV nearby or has seen a black car or a white Luton van acting suspiciously last night.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Laurence Mcgregor, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference number 12250086790 when passing information.