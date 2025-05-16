Eight bikes stolen from Cycle Hub near Whitby casues North Yorkshire Police appeal

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th May 2025, 16:43 BST
The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning (Friday May 16) at the Yorkshire Cycle Hub at Lealholm near Whitby. a total of eight bikes were stolen. Photo: NYP.placeholder image
The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning (Friday May 16) at the Yorkshire Cycle Hub at Lealholm near Whitby. a total of eight bikes were stolen. Photo: NYP.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a commercial burglary near Whitby.

The incident occured in the early hours of this morning (Friday May 16) at the Yorkshire Cycle Hub at Lealholm near Whitby. At approximately 01.30am, four men smashed a side door to enter the premises before removing four bikes.

Most Popular

Approximately two hours later at 03.30am, two men entered the premises and removed four further bikes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In total eight bikes were stolen. The suspects had their faces covered and were wearing gloves, one of the suspects was wearing Nike Vapour Max Shockz trainers.

An investigation is now underway. Officers have today arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of commercial burglary. He has since been interviewed and released on conditional bail.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information about anyone who has CCTV nearby or has seen a black car or a white Luton van acting suspiciously last night.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Laurence Mcgregor, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference number 12250086790 when passing information.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice