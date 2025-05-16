Eight bikes stolen from Cycle Hub near Whitby casues North Yorkshire Police appeal
The incident occured in the early hours of this morning (Friday May 16) at the Yorkshire Cycle Hub at Lealholm near Whitby. At approximately 01.30am, four men smashed a side door to enter the premises before removing four bikes.
Approximately two hours later at 03.30am, two men entered the premises and removed four further bikes.
In total eight bikes were stolen. The suspects had their faces covered and were wearing gloves, one of the suspects was wearing Nike Vapour Max Shockz trainers.
An investigation is now underway. Officers have today arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of commercial burglary. He has since been interviewed and released on conditional bail.
North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information about anyone who has CCTV nearby or has seen a black car or a white Luton van acting suspiciously last night.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Laurence Mcgregor, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference number 12250086790 when passing information.