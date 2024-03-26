Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police seized large amounts of the drugs, a BMW car thought to be used in crime, large sums of cash, mobile phones and equipment often used for drug dealing after carrying out a series of warrants in Eastfield.

The operation, codenamed Op RESIST and led by officers from Eastfield Community Team, also works with support services including Horizons to encourage those affected by drugs to seek help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the operation, three women aged in their 20s to 50s and five men aged in their 20s and 30s have been arrested on suspicion of various drug offences since the beginning of the year.

Large amounts of drugs have been seized in a community operation to tackle drug dealing in Eastfield.

The most recent warrant under Op RESIST took place at the weekend and resulted in three of the arrests.

Drugs seized will be sent off for analysis as part of the investigation, but are believed to include class-A substances including crack cocaine.

Those arrested have been released under investigation to allow time for these and other enquiries to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After warrants have been carried out, extra patrols have taken place in the community to reassure residents.

Large amounts of drugs have been seized in a community operation to tackle drug dealing in Eastfield.

Sgt Jon Dillon, of Eastfield Community Team, said: “This operation is all about reducing the significant harm that drugs do to the community, and to do this we’re using two main approaches.

“We’re carrying out enforcement, to target suspects and deal with them in an extremely robust way.

“We’re also using engagement, carrying out high-visibility community patrols and working with residents, the council, fire service, housing officers and Horizons drug support services to achieve this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Residents don’t want drugs in their community and are working work with us to share information so we can take even more suspects off the streets.”

Large amounts of drugs have been seized in a community operation to tackle drug dealing in Eastfield.

Anyone with information about drug dealing in their community can report it on the North Yorkshire Police website or call us on 101, selecting option 1. Alternatively, report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.