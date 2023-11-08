News you can trust since 1882
Eighteen-year-old arrested for three offences of criminal damage after spate of vandalism in Scarborough

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a spate of vandalism in Scarborough.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Nov 2023, 07:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 07:09 GMT
Police were called to Scarborough Library on Vernon Road on Sunday November 5 after a report of a male throwing items at the windows.

At around 10.50pm, officers from Scarborough’s Response team two and Neighbourhood Policing Team six attended.

The suspect initially ran from officers but was swiftly detained.

A man has been arrested for offences of criminal damage in Scarborough.
Following information from other witnesses, two other premises were found to have damage to their windows and the suspect was promptly arrested for three offences of criminal damage.

If you saw the suspect attacking shop windows in the town centre, and you haven’t already provided your details to police, please contact 101 and provide the reference number 12230210782.

The suspect, an 18-year-old male from the Scarborough area, has been released under investigation.