Eighteen-year-old arrested for three offences of criminal damage after spate of vandalism in Scarborough
Police were called to Scarborough Library on Vernon Road on Sunday November 5 after a report of a male throwing items at the windows.
At around 10.50pm, officers from Scarborough’s Response team two and Neighbourhood Policing Team six attended.
The suspect initially ran from officers but was swiftly detained.
Following information from other witnesses, two other premises were found to have damage to their windows and the suspect was promptly arrested for three offences of criminal damage.
If you saw the suspect attacking shop windows in the town centre, and you haven’t already provided your details to police, please contact 101 and provide the reference number 12230210782.
The suspect, an 18-year-old male from the Scarborough area, has been released under investigation.