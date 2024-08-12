Eighteen-year-old man charged and remanded in custody after incident in Scarborough's Roscoe Street
Officers arrested him just before 10.30pm on Thursday August 8.
He was taken to custody, and charged with racially/religiously aggravated harassment, having an article with intent to destroy/damage property and obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.
He pleaded guilty to all the offences when he appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Saturday August 10 and was remanded in custody until Tuesday August 20.
Another suspect was arrested in connection with the same incident and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Police are seeking information about a third man, who may have important information that could assist the police investigation.
In a separate incident on August 7, three men aged 19, 22, and 22, were arrested in Fawcett Street, York and charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
They appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Friday when the 19-year-old pleaded guilty.
All three were remanded in custody, and will appear at York Crown Court later this month.
North Yorkshire Police said the arrests and charge of suspects underscored the force’s commitment to tackling violent crime and safeguarding communities.
In a statement, the forces said it was fully committed to preventing any potential disorder in the area and ensuring public safety.
“We understand that the recent violent disorder witnessed across the country has been deeply concerning for our communities,” it said.
“And we do not underestimate the impact this is having, and will have, in the days and weeks to come.
“Please rest assured that a united and robust policing response continues to be in place across the country, and here in York and North Yorkshire.
“Regardless of who you are, if you are intending to participate or perpetrate disorder, you will be arrested and held accountable for your actions.
“As part of our efforts, you will also notice an increased police presence in our area over the coming days.
"This is to reassure you and maintain the safety of our residents and visitors.
“We are also actively engaging with local businesses, faith-based communities, and their leaders to provide the best possible support during this time.”