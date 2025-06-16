Eighty-one-year-old cyclist named following fatal collision in Bridlington

By Louise French
Published 16th Jun 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 12:15 BST
Humberside Police have named a cyclist who died following a collision on the A165placeholder image
An 81-year-old man who has since died following a collision on the A165, Scarborough Road in Bridlington earlier this month, has been named by his family as Ivan Armitage.

At around 12pm on Monday, June 2, Humberside Police received reports that a black Chevrolet Captiva and cyclist were involved in a road traffic collision at the junction of the A165 with Grindale Lane.

Emergency services attended and Mr Armitage was taken to hospital where he remained until Saturday, June 14 when he died as a result of his injuries.

Mr Armitage’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, and have asked for their privacy at this extremely difficult time.

Officers continue to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 204 of 2 June.

