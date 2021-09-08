Elderly man charged after sexual literature 'cards' handed out to children in Bridlington
An elderly man has been charged with two counts of sexual communication with a child in Bridlington.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 4:41 pm
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 4:44 pm
The 64-year-old man was arrested on Friday, September 3 after an incident in which sexual literature 'cards' were handed out to children.
He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Hull Crown Court on Monday, October 4.
Officers are asking anyone who received the literature to get in touch.
A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We would ask anyone else who has been handed a card, or whose child has been approached in similar circumstances, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 16/87395/21."