Elderly man treated in hospital after being struck by car on Vernon Road, Scarborough
The collision happened between 1.30pm and 1.45pm on Thursday October 2, close to Wackers fish shop and involved a small dark-coloured car and a pedestrian.
The elderly man who was struck by the car sustained minor injuries. He was treated at James Cook Hospital and later discharged.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC Mark Davey 895 with any information.
Quote reference 12250190180.