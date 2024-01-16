Electrical items stolen from Pickering shop as police appeal for information
It happened at Television House, Market Place, on Saturday, November 7 and involved the theft of electrical items.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230211771 when passing on information.