Eleven sheep have been stolen from a field on the outskirts of Whitby.

The sheep were taken from a field in Hutton Mulgrave, between 7pm on Wednesday May 15 and 5am on Friday May 17.

Thy are described as Texel Cross hoggs with a mix of white and brown faces.

They may have faded orange spray marks on their shoulders.

They are tagged in both ears with their UK flock number.

PC Jack Donaldson, from the police’s Rural Task Force (RTF), said: "Livestock theft causes a significant financial loss to farmers, totalling £2.7m in 2022, according to NFU Mutual figures.

“The emotional and mental health impacts on farmers can be devastating.

"Farmers often raise their stock from the day they are born, and for them to disappear overnight into criminal hands causes great anxiety and stress, as animals are often mistreated by the criminals."

Livestock theft is a national rural crime priority.

The RTF is working together with the National Rural Crime Unit who, this year, introduced PC Martin Beck as the national lead for tackling livestock theft.

Operation Foldyard has been introduced to collate intelligence and disseminate data to forces across the UK to assist teams like the RTF catch those responsible.

Information provided by the public is paramount to police investigations and building up the intelligence picture.

If you have seen anything, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.