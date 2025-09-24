Louis Titre and Darren Worgan were sentenced at Hull Crown Court.

Two drug dealers involved in the supply and distribution of approximately £70,000 worth of class A drugs from Bradford to Bridlington have been sentenced to a combined total of 12 years and three months behind bars.

Louis Titre, 30-years-old, of Winscar Avenue, Bradford, and Darren Worgan, 41-years-old, of Victoria Road, Bridlington, were sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday, September 23 after admitting their roles in a drugs network that trafficked heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine across county lines.

Titre pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession with intent to supply class A crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply class A cocaine, acquiring criminal property and affray. He was handed a prison sentence of five years and three months behind bars.

Worgan pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and acquiring criminal property, and was sentenced to seven years behind bars.

An investigation was launched in September 2024, after both men were identified by a specialist team of Humberside detectives as members of an organised crime group operating a lucrative drugs network.

Detectives were able to deduce that Titre regularly travelled to Bridlington to deliver drugs and collect cash, while sending instructions to Worgan, who managed local distribution in the seaside town.

Extensive phone data analysis exposed the scale and structure of the drugs network, with the county line sending out daily bulk text messages advertising the sale of crack cocaine, cocaine, and heroin.

Based on intelligence received, officers executed simultaneous drugs warrants in Bradford and Bridlington on Thursday, January 30.

Upon entering the properties, officers recovered a number of burner phones and paraphernalia, around £70,000 worth of drugs, and approximately £9,800 in cash was seized.

Officer in the case, Police Constable Claire Dobson said: “I hope today’s outcome serves as a stark warning to those who think it’s acceptable to bring harm into our communities. The supply of drugs ruins lives, fuels violence, and exploits the most vulnerable members of society.

“Behind every drug deal is a ripple effect of harm which we will not tolerate, and we remain committed to targeting and disrupting those who seek to exploit others for financial gain.

“We continue to take part in the multi-agency Home Office Clear Hold Build initiative, which has seen large-scale disruption of organised crime in Bridlington through coordinated action.

“Removing individuals like Titre and Worgan from our streets is a significant step in protecting the public and restoring confidence in the safety of our neighbourhoods. Their convictions are the result of months of meticulous work by officers determined to hold offenders to account.

“Our teams work relentlessly to dismantle organised crime groups in our area and prosecute those responsible. Thanks to the dedication of everyone involved in this investigation, we’ve been able to shut down this network and removed a significant quantity of harmful drugs from communities.

“We use all information we receive, so please don’t be discouraged if you don’t see immediate action. Often, what locals tell us helps us to build a bigger picture, one that allows us to take decisive action and secure successful outcomes in court, as we’ve seen in this case. Please continue to speak to us if you have any concerns about crime in your area.”