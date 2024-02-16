Engine parts and battery stolen from Graham School minibus in Scarborough
It happened in the staff car park at Graham School on Woodlands Drive between 10.50pm on Thursday and 1.30am on Friday (February 15-16).
The suspects made off with the items after driving onto the site and then removing the bonnet and front bumper from the Peugeot Boxer minibus.
Officers are appealing for information about any suspicious people or vehicles in the Woodlands Drive area on the evening of Thursday and early hours of Friday.
If you can help, email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Simon Hunter.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240028709.