Escaped sex offender may be in the Bridlington area - Police appeal for information

Humberside Police are searching for sex offender Paul Marshall who it is believed may be in Bridlington.

By Louise Perrin
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:01 BST

Convicted sex offender, Paul Marshall, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Recent sightings give police reason to believe that Marshall, 53, may be in the Bridlington area.

If you believe you have seen Marshall, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 - or 999 in an emergency.

Paul Marshall
He was serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

Incident reference 298 of 22/11/2022.

Humberside Police believe Paul Marshall may be in the Bridlington areaHumberside Police believe Paul Marshall may be in the Bridlington area
