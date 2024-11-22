Estimated £35,000 worth of cannabis seized in Stamford Bridge

Officers seized an estimated £35,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Stamford Bridge

Officers from Humberside Police seized over £35,000 worth of cannabis following a misuse of drugs act warrant on Wyles Way in Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (November 20).

Upon entering the property, officers discovered a suspected cannabis grow of around 70 plants within two rooms inside the address, worth approximately £35,000.

A scene guard was put in place to allow the seizure of the growth and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.

Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 24*165513.