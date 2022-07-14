Events held in Bridlington as East Riding of Yorkshire Council marks ASB Awareness Week

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has joined a national campaign that is bringing together people and organisations from across the country to take a stand against anti-social behaviour (ASB) and make communities safer.

The council is joining forces with the police and other community partners to run several street surgeries, including in Bridlington, throughout the week to mark the launch of the UK’s second official ASB Awareness Week between Monday, July 18 and Sunday, July 24.

Events include:

Tuesday, July 19

Starting at 5.30pm there will be a youth outreach walk with East Riding Voluntary Action Services (ERVAS) which is due to take place at Tesco in Bridlington.

Wednesday, July 20

Between 1pm-3.30pm, ‘Holiday Home Watch’ is the theme at North Bay Leisure Park, Bridlington. The event is to promote ‘caravan’ safety and raise awareness of security in and out of season, engaging with holiday makers at the venue.

There will also be a competition to design a logo for the ‘ERYC Holiday Watch’, with the winning entry to be printed and distributed to holiday parks across the East Riding.

Thursday, July 21

Starting at 9am and running until 11am, a street surgery will take place on Nostell Way in Bridlington. An Environmental Visual Audit (EVA) will also take place in the local play area.

There will be two-hour street surgery session at Owthorn Walk which will also include an EVA on the recreation land at 1pm.

Cllr David Elvidge, portfolio holder for community empowerment and voluntary sector at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Anti-social behaviour can have a devastating impact on the lives of residents in some communities.

“That is why our hardworking ASB team at the council are having a strong presence on streets across the East Riding this week to give our residents the opportunity to speak to an officer fact-to-face about issues they may be aware of.