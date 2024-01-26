Fail-to-stop collision in Scarborough prompts police appeal for information
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about a fail-to-stop collision in Scarborough.
It happened on Esplanade Road, Scarborough, some time between Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21.
The victim's car was hit by another car, the driver of which did not stop at the time or report the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240014449.