Family pay tribute to ‘beloved father, grandad and friend’ from Malton who died in Harrogate district collision

The family of a man from Malton who died in a collision in the Harrogate district last week have shared a poignant tribute.

Stephen Paul, 69, from Malton, was fatally injured in a crash on the A168, near Dishforth Airfield, last Friday (September 19).

Stephen was driving a red Fiat 500 towards Boroughbridge at approximately 7.15am when he was involved in a collision with a white HGV milk tanker and a green John Deere tractor.

Stephen’s grieving family have issued a photo of him, along with the following words: "Stephen was a beloved father, grandad and friend to many.

"We are all beyond devastated by his sudden death.

“We would like to thank the Police, Air Ambulance and Paramedics for their efforts when attending the scene, along with all the witnesses and people who were there with him.

“A special thank you is needed for Bishopton Equine Veterinary Services in Ripon, who made every effort and went significantly above and beyond to try and save his dog, Cookie, who unfortunately also lost her life in the crash."

North Yorkshire Police is continuing to investigate the collision and is urgently appealing for any witnesses – or anyone with dashcam footage from the area who has not yet spoken with officers – to come forward.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Peter Keenen.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250177124 when providing any details regarding the incident.