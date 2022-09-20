Family pay tribute to 'devoted husband' killed in Scarborough street attack as murder suspect bailed

Peter Houghton was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after reports of an assault on Newborough at about 9pm on Saturday September 17.

The 59-year-old, from Hull, later died and has now been formally identified as the street attack victim by North Yorkshire Police.

In a statement, Mr Houghton’s family said: “Pete was one of life’s characters and would help anyone. He was loved by many, he was a devoted husband and a loving family man. He loved life, and lived it to the full.”

Peter Houghton, pictured, died in hospital after he was attacked in the street in Scarborough.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday evening. He has now been interviewed and released on conditional bail while extensive enquiries continue.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I know this tragic incident will understandably cause concern in the local community, but I want to reassure Scarborough residents that it is an isolated occurrence.

“I would also ask people to avoid speculating about it online while our enquiries continue.”

Mr Houghton's family are being supported by specialist officers, she added.

Tributes have been left at the scene of the incident on Newborough.

Friends of Mr Houghton said the grandfather was in Scarborough celebrating his 60th birthday.

Ian Cutler, who has set up a GoFundMe page to help support the family with funeral costs, which has raised more than £1,500, said: “He was kind, polite, and friendly, a great family man supporting his children and grandchildren.

“What should have been a pleasant, fun weekend away has turned into a tragic one for family and friends. It’s still hard to take in.”

The Hull Kingston Rovers Official Rovers Supporters’ Group said Mr Houghton was “a gentle giant” who was always smiling.

Forensic teams were pictured at the scene of the incident at the weekend.

A murder investigation is ongoing and officers are urging a crucial witness who was at the scene to come forward.

On Sunday morning, an area of the pavement outside The Cockpit restaurant was cordoned off, with forensic teams at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Naughton urged anyone who was in the Newborough/Eastborough area between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday September 17 to “come forward as soon as possible”.