Family pay tribute to woman who died in North Frodingham road traffic collision
Paying tribute to Ms Elgey via Humberside Police, her family said: “Abbey was such a sociable person and loved being around her friends.
“She particularly loved walking her beloved dog Bruno, and not a single day will go by where we all won’t miss her infectious smile.
“Abbey was an amazing daughter, sister, partner, and friend and we, along with her dog Bruno, will miss her more than we could ever begin to put into words.
“We are truly heartbroken.”
Ms Elgey died following a collision between a white BMW and black Audi on Frodingham Road near to the junction with Cross Road between Brandesburton and North Frodingham which took place at around 8pm on the evening of Sunday, May 5.
Emergency services attended. however a man and a woman, who were driving the cars at the time of the collision, died at the scene. Both families continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
The full circumstances of the collision are being investigated and police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to them to get in touch.
Anyone who either saw the collision itself, either vehicle prior to the collision or has any dashcam footage from around the time the incident occurred, is asked to contact Humberside Police on their non-emergency number 101 quoting log 496 of May 5.