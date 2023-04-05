Female dog walker assaulted at Dalehouse, near Staithes - police hunt attacker

It happened between 8.30am to 9am on Friday March 31 on the lane which starts near to the A174 opposite Cowbar Lane and runs down to Ridge Lane.

A woman walking her dog was approached from behind by an unknown man who pulled her to the ground.

Police say the woman bravely fought off the suspect and he fled back up the lane towards the A174 Cowbar Lane area.

A dog walker was reportedly assaulted at Dalehouse, Staithes.

The victim sustained minor injuries because of the assault.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s, about 6ft tall, slim build, with short stubble on his face, short styled brown hair.

He was wearing a blue waist-length jacket with a collar and blue jeans.

It is thought that suspect received a small cut to the top of his head during the incident.

Email [email protected] with information that could assist the investigation.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lucie Welford.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.