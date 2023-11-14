Filey couple have pension and jewellery of significant sentimental value stolen during burglary
It happened at an address on Scarborough Road, at approx. 11:45am on Wednesday September 2 2023.
The offender(s) forced entry to the home of an elderly couple when they were out shopping and made an untidy search of all rooms in the house.
They then left with the couple's monthly pension and jewellery which has significant sentimental value.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe that he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Neale Graham.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230183381 when passing information.